Man sentenced 4-6 years for selling heroin

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office said a man selling heroin will spend 4 to 6 years behind bars.

On Monday, Bryant Damon, plead guilty to two counts of selling heroin and one count of

possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Damon to 4 to 6 years in prison.

An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department showed that Damon was living in and dealing narcotics from his vehicle on Swan and Nixon Streets in Wilmington.

During Damon’s arrest detectives recovered 20 bags of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl. Prior to these offenses, Damon had been involved with similar narcotics sales and other drug-related offenses.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews commented, “Repeat offenders who push poison in New Hanover and Pender Counties, like this defendant, must be brought to justice.”

District Attorney Ben David also commented, “Heroin distribution continues to be the focus of the drug prosecutions in our office, especially the distribution of heroin mixed with even more deadly opioids such as fentanyl. These are the drugs that we have seen cause the most damage to our community in terms of addiction and overdose.”