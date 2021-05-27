Man sentenced to 3–5 years for selling heroin

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office said a man selling heroine will spend 3 to 5 years behind bars.

On Monday, Roland Cobbs, pled guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Cobbs to 3 to 5 years in prison.

The Wilmington Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation into Cobbs after receiving information he was selling heroin and cocaine.

After making three controlled purchases of narcotics from Cobbs, the Wilmington Police

Department Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Cobb’s apartment.

During a search of the apartment, detectives located approximately 154 bags of heroin, 24.95 grams of cocaine, and two firearms.

Cobbs has prior convictions for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.