NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The pace of vaccinations is slowing in North Carolina, prompting many providers to stop asking the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines.

State health officials have returned hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the federal government and are asking for fewer and fewer new first doses.

Nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 shots are on shelves waiting for North Carolina residents as the state works to better target distribution efforts to underserved areas. Nearly half of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

The state announced on Thursday that more than 1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.

