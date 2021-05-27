Nearly half of New Hanover County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Approximately 113,718 residents of New Hanover County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number means more than 48 percent of the population is partially vaccinated against the virus.

More vaccinations are correlated with the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county, but health officials continue to urge residents to take the virus seriously.

“The number of cases of COVID-19 is decreasing, but we continue to have residents in the hospital, severely ill,” said New Hanover County Public Health Director David Howard.

“About 40 percent of active cases are among people ages 25 to 49,” Howard continued. “This age range represents working and actively social people who may unknowingly continue to spread the virus. That’s why it’s imperative that everyone who can get vaccinated does so – to prevent more illnesses and prevent the opportunity for variants of the virus to develop.”

Over the last week, 82 COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Hanover County for a total of 19,563 since the start of the pandemic.

Of that total, 19,127 people have recovered and 170 people have died from the virus.

The resident who died this week was in their 70’s and at risk of severe illness because of age and underlying health conditions.

Public Health continues to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics each week for people 12 and older and urges residents to be vaccinated to slow the spread and prevent variants of COVID-19.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics through Public Health will be held soon:

Tuesday, June 1

Health and Human Services Building, 1650 Greenfield Street

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon

Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive

Hours: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Health and Human Services Building, 1650 Greenfield Street

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon

Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive

Hours: noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Health and Human Services Building, 1650 Greenfield Street

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon

Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive

Hours: noon to 7 p.m.

New Hanover County Public health walk-up vaccination clinics serve first and second doses.

Those who received their first dose outside of North Carolina must bring record of their first dose in order to receive a second dose.