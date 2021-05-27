New businesses driving rapid economic growth in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The town of Shallotte has recently welcomed 6 new businesses, that will give customers more options for shopping and services.

Four of the new businesses are on Main Street, one of the town’s busiest areas. Restaurants like Cookout, Fazolis, and Chick-Fil-A, are among the new additions.

Another is Coastal Walk Commercial Center, which Shallotte’s mayor says will accommodate several new places.

“I think there is, a lot of advantages, both for current residents and new residents,” said Mayor Walter Eccard. “For both, the increase in businesses in town will provide more dining opportunities, more opportunities for shopping.”

Mayor Walter Eccard said this continuous and rapid growth is great for residents and visitors.

“We’re looking forward to that growth. Given our location, which is really in the middle of Brunswick county, and midway between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, it’s a natural collecting point for providing services to not just to the citizens of Shallotte, but the citizens all around us.”

New homes will soon be coming to the town, to help accommodate the rush of people moving to Shallotte.

“Based on serious conversations we’ve had with developers, we are expecting within the next 3-5 years, adding at least 1,200 new residences in town,” said Eccard.

He also shared, even with the rapid growth, the town has not seen an increase in taxes, as the town draws revenue from new businesses paying property taxes.

“We have not raised taxes at least for a decade. We have no plan to raise the taxes, and so our commitment is excellent service and reasonable taxes,” said Mayor Eccard.

Mayor Eccard said he expects to continue to see growth, once the Shallotte Riverwalk opens in July, drawing locals and visitors.