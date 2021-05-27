Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s mobile mammogram unit visits Brunswick Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) —Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center took one of its much-needed services on the road.

The mobile mammogram unit set up shop at Brunswick Riverwalk Park with breast cancer screenings, servicing patients without having to visit a clinic or a hospital.

One of the mammographers says they’ve seen an increase in the number of people looking to schedule this potentially life-saving service.

“It’s been a little slower than usual, just with the pandemic and everything. Numbers are coming back up now, thankfully, after about a year of things being a little bit slower. So, patients are scheduling more now than before, absolutely,” said Kara Peterson, Novant Health mammographer.

According to the American Cancer Society, women should begin annual breast cancer screenings at the age of 40.