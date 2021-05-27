Roupp pitches a gem as UNCW Baseball takes down Elon in CAA tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW’s Landen Roupp tied his career-high with 12 strikeouts and recorded his second shutout of the season as the Seahawks knocked off Elon in game five of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, 2-0, on Thursday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks improved to 31-20 while the Phoenix dropped to 22-21. The game was played in a mere 2:03.

UNCW advances to play top-seeded Northeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. Elon, meanwhile, will play the winner of game six on Friday at 3 p.m.

Roupp (8-4) limited Elon to three hits and a walk. He recorded 12 ground ball outs and faced just three hitters over the minimum.

Cole Weiss led the Seahawks with two hits. UNCW’s runs scored on a double play ground ball in the fourth and a wild pitch in the eighth.

Elon’s Joe Savino (0-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out eight.

Anthony Galason collected two hits for the Phoenix.