Saniya Rivers named Gatorade NC Girls Basketball Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington native Saniya Rivers has had one of the most decorated high school basketball careers in state history, and now she can add another accolade to her resume.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Rivers was named the 2021 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year. It’s her third straight Gatorade Player of the Year honor, the first in the history of the state.

- Advertisement -

This past season the Ashley High School senior was unstoppable. She averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals, and 5.1 assists per game.

She helped lead the Screamin’ Eagles to a (15-2) record and their first trip to the Class 4A Final Four.