Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum is building in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution authority out of the hands of military commanders.

That, combined with a softening of resistance by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls “the scourge of sexual assault.”

- Advertisement -

Doubts persist about whether establishing an independent prosecuting authority for sexual assault cases would help reverse a rise in sexual assaults in the military.

Key military leaders recently have signaled a willingness to consider new approaches, given failures of the current system and in light of growing pressure from Congress.