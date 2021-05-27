Spend amount impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — House and Senate Republican leaders are growing impatient as bargaining over an early milestone in the budget process has slowed work at the North Carolina General Assembly.

GOP negotiators in both chambers said this week they remained hundreds of millions of dollars apart on a dollar amount they’d agree to spend to operate government next year.

This is before the House and Senate pass actual budgets and negotiate a final deal. House leaders have complained about what they call the Senate’s slow pace in negotiating.

A key Senate budget-writer says the House wants too much in one-time windfalls on long-term government operations.

