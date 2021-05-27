Wilmington Sharks open up the 2021 season with a loss to Morehead City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Sharks held the lead through seven innings on Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Morehead City Marlins pulled away down the stretch for the 6-3 win on opening night.

It was the first time since the summer of 2019 that the Sharks have taken the field after last season was canceled due to covid-19.

The Sharks will host 34 home games this year, which is a 30% increase from 2019. Thursday night’s home opener was sold out.

A team spokesman for the team says it feels great to be back after covid-19 put the 2020 season on hold.

“Last year we had the players here, we had one four-hour practice and then that was it,” says Sharks Director of Community Relations Tom Lamont. “We had to send the players home with no season. We’re just delighted that we’re going to be playing baseball again and fins up!”

The Sharks will be back in action tomorrow night against the Marlins in Morehead City.