Beaches see increase in kayak, bike, and stand up paddle board rentals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) –With Memorial Day weekend kicking off Friday, bike, kayak, and standup paddle board rentals have increased dramatically around the Cape Fear.

Jarrod Covington, owner of Wrightsville SUP says since getting out on the water encourages social distancing, business toward the latter half of last year was good.

- Advertisement -

Now with the summer almost here and the mask mandate lifted, he’s seeing more bookings and walkups, particularly from people unable to find parking on Wrightsville Beach.

“This year we’ve seen weekdays just as busy as weekends which hasn’t been normal,” said Covington. “I think everyone’s just ready to be outside and enjoying the sunshine after a real spring with a little bit of a chill. So I think summer’s going to be good and busy down here on the beach. Exciting.”

Covington said bike rentals have also gone through the roof. Many families staying at the beach are using them to dodge traffic and not deal with limited parking.