CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday.

- Advertisement -

Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside. But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside.

It’s the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don’t have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.