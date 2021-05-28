Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes several arrests at checking station

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office HEAT Team joined forces with Whiteville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a Border to Border checking station.

It was part of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket It Campaign.

The checking station happened at the intersection of Red Hill Road and Jefferson Street in Whiteville from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Monday night.

Sheriff Greene said as a result of this operation, 23 traffic and criminal violations were charged.

In addition, three individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants and two individuals were arrested for violations found during the campaign.

Keoni Mauricia White, 28, of Bolton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of sch IV CS, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver Sch II CS, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a CS, felony possession of cocaine, and two felony counts of trafficking opium. Deputies seized cocaine, suboxone strips, and 97 dosage units of oxycodone from White’s possession. She received a $16,000 secured bond.

Deandre Omar Clarida, 28, of Hallsboro was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony possession with Intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell CS, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies seized a handgun, ammunition, and crack from Clarida’s possession. He received a $31,000 secured bond.

The following is a list of the violations from the checking station:

1 – No Insurance Citations

1 – DWI

3 – Registration Violation Citations

4 – Seatbelt Citations

5 – No Operator’s License Citations

7 – Driving while License Revoked Citations

1 – Open Container Citation

1 – Other Traffic Citations