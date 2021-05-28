NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — The NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 of North Carolina’s US Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Action Plan. The draft amendment outlines how the state proposes to use a new allocation of $34.6 million in mitigation funds related to Hurricane Florence impacts to the state.

The proposed amendment details the use of these funds to offer property buyout and incentives to applicants located in specific areas of the state that NCORR and local communities have determined are at high risk of future storm impacts. More than $202.6 million in CDBG-MIT funds are available to the state to fund property buyout and buyout incentives, develop plans and other activities as described in the state’s action plan.

The public comment period for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 for CDBG-MIT is open until June 27, 2021. The draft amendment is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. The office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, strategic buyout, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias. Learn more about NCORR’s programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.