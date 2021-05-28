North Topsail Beach awarded $3.5M for beach renourishment after Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $3,505,603 to help the Town of North Topsail Beach renourish its beaches and restore dune plants destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers restoring 45,734 cubic yards of beach sand and 240,000 native dune plants along 27,000 linear feet at the north- and south-end beaches in Onslow County.

- Advertisement -

FEMA’s share for this project is $2,629,202 and the state’s share is $876,400.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4