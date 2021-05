WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police said a person was hit by a car in the 1400 block of Dawson Street.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. WPD said the driver remained on scene.

Police said the 1300 to 1500 blocks of Dawson Street will be temporarily closed as the WPD Traffic Investigation Team looks into the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.