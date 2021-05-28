SC Supreme Court sets execution date for death row prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has set an execution date for one of two death row prisoners suing the state over a new law allowing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair.

Court documents show Brad Sigmon’s execution is scheduled for June 18.

- Advertisement -

A lawsuit filed by Sigmon’s attorneys earlier this month argues that he can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.

State prison officials have previously said the electric chair is ready to use but they are still working on developing a firing squad.