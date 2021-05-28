Sheriff: Students, adult storm classroom, attack teenager

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl.

News outlets report the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the plan entailed one of the school’s students to allow the group inside Southern Guilford High School on Tuesday.

According to deputies, the student is believed to have led the group to an upstairs classroom, where they began assaulting the 14-year-old female, who suffered facial injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the attack may be connected to a fight at a bus stop on Monday. The sheriff’s office says charges are pending.