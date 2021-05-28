Surf City holds memorial service for fallen soldiers

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City began Memorial Day weekend by holding a ceremony Friday morning to honor fallen soldiers.
The town honored service members by laying a wreath at Soundside Park.
The event was from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
