Surf City holds memorial service for fallen soldiers

Town of Surf City honors fallen service members for Memorial Day (Photo: Town of Surf City)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City began Memorial Day weekend by holding a ceremony Friday morning to honor fallen soldiers.

The town honored service members by laying a wreath at Soundside Park.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.