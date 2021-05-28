The Salvation Army of Cape Fear gears up for June food drive

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is holding a food drive to hep restock their pantry this summer.

The canned food drive will take place at these two Salvation Army Family Store locations:

22 Waterford Business Center Way in Leland

288 Merchants Circle in Hampstead

If you donate seven cans or more you will receive coupons for a Free large sandwich from McDonald’s and a $5 gift certificate to the Salvation Army Family Store, while supplies last.

The canned food drive takes place on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.