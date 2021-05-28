WWAY holds blood drive for American Red Cross

LELAND, NC (WWAY) –With more people traveling over the summer months, the need for blood is greater. WWAY and American Legion Post 68 teamed up to host a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

Those with and without appointments were welcomed at today’s drive at the WWAY Studios.

Fully vaccinated donors were given a special place in line, and all donated blood was screened for COVID-19 antibodies. One the donors we spoke with says he’s happy to roll up a sleeve, to give the gift of life.

“I think it’s great. I mean, your helping out the community, and helping out others. I have a lot of blood to give, and it replenishes itself and its easy,” said Steve Beaulieu, donor.

According to the Red Cross, there were 51 units collected at today’s drive.