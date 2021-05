DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Durham Police are investigating after five people were injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

It happened shortly before midnight when officers responded to a shooting call along the 1200 block of Fayetteville Street. When police got to the scene, they found four victims — three men and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fifth victim arrived at the hospital about a half-hour later.

