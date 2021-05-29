No injuries reported after mobile home catches fire in Conway

Fire (Photo: MGN Online)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fire damaged a mobile home in Conway Friday afternoon, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded at 2:46 p.m. to the fire in the 3000 block of S. Highway 701, HCRF said.

