UNCW Baseball falls in extra innings to Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Northeastern forced an 11th game in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship on Saturday with a 7-5 win in 10 innings over UNCW at Brooks Field.

The Huskies snapped UNCW’s 10-game home winning and improved to 35-10 while the Seahawks fell to 32-21. The two will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the winner earning the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals next weekend.

NU’s Ben Malgeri led the lineup with three hits, including his fourth and fifth home runs of the season. Scott Holzwasser added two hits and scored twice.

Brandon Dufault (2-4) received the win and David Stiehl pitched the 11th for his second save of the season.

NU starter Wyatt Scotti didn’t figure in the decision despite going seven innings and allowing just two runs.

Dillon Lifrieri also had three hits for the Seahawks, who scored a pair of runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to force extra innings. Lifrieri’s two run single in the bottom of the eighth tied the game.

Also collecting three hits was UNCW infielder Taber Mongero .

Hunter Hodges (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs in the 10th, two earned.