UPDATE: Identity released for swimmer that died in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Kure Beach Police Department said the man that died swimming at Kure Beach, Thursday afternoon, was 70-year-old William Dial Delahoyde.

Delahoyde was a resident of the Raleigh, North Carolina area.

The New Hanover County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

According to a press release, the Kure Beach Fire Department, police, and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched just after 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the beach strand near the 200 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard regarding a swimmer in distress.

Witnesses at the scene said a man was in distress in the water. Two bystanders went into the water and were able to pull the victim to the shore and began life saving measures.

First responders arrived on scene and continued life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.