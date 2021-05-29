YMCA officially opens Wilmington city pools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s official, the City of Wilmington’s pools are open to the public, and today was the first day back for pool-goers.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is managing and operating the City of Wilmington’s pools at Legion Stadium, Robert Strange Park, and New Hanover County’s pool at Echo Farms.

Now with COVID-19 restrictions loosened across the state, pool rules have changed since last summer, no longer requiring vaccinated people to wear masks on the pool deck. Reservations also do not need to be made to visit the pool this summer.

“Max cap is 75, but definitely people are going to come. They’re excited to get back into the water. Especially not having to do reservations and just being able to come, pick up, get your things ready, and then just come and be ready to swim,” Cierra Stone, assistant aquatics coordinator.

This summer the YMCA is offering the community classes like family swim, lap swim, and water aerobics from now until September 5.