Hundreds visit the Battleship North Carolina over the Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today hundreds of people flocked to the Battleship North Carolina.

“Just to enjoy the weekend, to see what it’s like with the military, and see the insides and outs of what history is like in the Navy,” said visitor Alexander Roger.

Some battleship visitors said they were looking for an indoor activity, since the cool temps outside put a damper on a day at the beach.

“We enjoyed the beach yesterday, but today was kind of a cool day. So, we decided to come to the North Carolina Battle ship, and really enjoyed it,” said Maria Mills, visitor.

One family said they didn’t expect to see long lines at the battleship.

“We were like I guess everyone had the same idea, let’s go to the Battleship, since we can’t go to the beach.”

Battleship North Carolina offered visitors an opportunity to help raise a flag, teaching them how to fold, and properly display an American flag.

The flags were then flown over the battleship, and guests got to keep the flag, receiving a certificate of authenticity.

Both the Leland American Legion, and Leland VFW participated, saying it is a special event to participate in this Memorial Day weekend.

“It means a tremendous amount to us to not only be here supporting them, but to be on such a wonderful historical ship, and remembering our brothers and sisters, who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Jason Gaver, Leland VFW Post.

“I think it means something more special at this time, because it is Memorial Day. It’s a time to reflect on those who lost their lives in the wars, and because without their sacrifice, maybe we wouldn’t be here,” said John Hacker, American Legion Post 68 commander.

This year, Battleship North Carolina will not be hosting a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day, but will still be open for visitors.