UNCW Baseball comes up just short in the quest for CAA Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Max Viera’s one-out home run in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Northeastern an 11-10 win and its first Colonial Athletic Association baseball championship on Sunday at Brooks Field.

The Huskies (36-10) earned the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA regionals and will find out which regional they will play in on Monday at noon on ESPN2.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, dropped to 32-22 with the loss.

Brooks Baldwin had three hits for the Seahawks, including his 14th and 15th home runs of the season. His first round tripper came in the fourth inning his second in the sixth tied the game at seven.

Cole Weiss and Noah Bridges had two hits apiece. Bridges’ two-run single in the eighth gave UNCW its first lead of the game at 10-9.

Viera finished with two hits and scored three runs. Joining Viera with home runs were Ben Lageri and Jared Dupere. Malgeri had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in three runs.

Brian Rodriguez (3-0) was credited with the win, tossing two scoreless innings.