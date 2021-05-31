2 North Carolina beaches named to Top 5 in the US

Leatherman is from Charlotte. He went to undergrad at NC State before earning his doctorate from the University of Virginia.

Every year, Leatherman builds a top beach list where he takes into account sand softness, water temperature, size of breaking waves and the weather.

This year Ocracoke finished third and Buxton finished fifth.

The top beach on the list was Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii.

Cruising along the west side of Hawaii’s Big Island, the landscape is dominated by ancient volcanic flows and jagged shorelines. Then you get to Hapuna Beach.