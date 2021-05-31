American Legion honors local fallen soldier

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday, the American Legion Post 10 members honored fallen soldier, Antonio Moore.

Moore was an army soldier who was killed in a vehicle rollover in Syria last year. Though the former Hoggard student’s funeral was in February of last year, the coronavirus made it impossible for the American Legion to honor him last Memorial Day.

Monday his aunt, grandparents, and cousins watched as the American Legion placed a brick in their walk of remembrance dedicated to Moore and his sacrifice.

“I think it’s just really important to remember that for every freedom we have there’s a life lost for it,” said family member, Samantha Freeman. “More than one. And there’s someone left behind grieving those people.”

Moore’s family said they were thankful to the American Legion and the Wilmington community.