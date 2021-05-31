Makai Brewing Company raises $1300 to save the sea turtles

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Good news is brewing for the sea turtles in Brunswick County.

Makai Brewing Company created Loggerhead Lager to help raise money for the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization and Sunset Beach Turtle Watch. For every pint purchased, Makai pledged to donate $1 to the organizations.

- Advertisement -

The brewing company gathered donations throughout last summer and accumulated $1300 to save the sea turtles.

The two organizations split the money right down the middle and were presented with checks for $660 on Sunday.

Makai has created a new summer brew called Hoppy Loggerhead Lager that will raise money for the local turtle protection organizations until Labor Day when they will have a new batch of the classic Loggerhead Lager for the fall.