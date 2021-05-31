Remembering the 248 Wilmington men we lost during World War II

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Marine Corsair fighter pilot First Lt. Bobby Goldberg, flying with VMF-511 on the USS Block Island, disappeared over the Pacific’s Ryukyu Islands in May 1945.

Seven years later the government declared him killed in action. His father never accepted finality.

- Advertisement -

“As long as he lived he would not have been surprised if Bobby walked in 40 years later,” Goldberg’s sister, Libby O’Quinn, said. “He’d say, ‘I’ve been waiting for you.’”

Goldberg, blessed with leadership potential, is among 248 New Hanover County men who died in service to our country during World War II. All white men except four Black men, they resided here or had direct county connections.

Read more here…