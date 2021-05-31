Three arrested following disturbance near Wilmington City Hall

By
WWAY News
-
0

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Wilmington Police have arrested three people following an incident that took place near City Hall Monday.

Police received a call about people dressed in black who were blocking traffic on N. 3rd St. and throwing fireworks.

Officers asked them to move out of the roadway.

After leaving the area, officers received another call about people blocking the roadway again.

Officers again asked people to move; some did, but others allegedly did not.

Three people have been arrested.

WWAY will bring you more information as it becomes available.