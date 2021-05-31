Vance Monument removed in full from Asheville after standing for more than 120 years

Things look very different in downtown Asheville. That’s because, after standing tall for more than 120 years, the Vance monument has now been taken down, stone by stone.

It’s a noticeable absence.

The Vance Monument, which stood in the middle of downtown Asheville since 1897, is gone. The controversial structure carried the name of Zebulon Vance, a former Confederate military officer, North Carolina governor, and U.S. senator.

“Definitely a huge step forward. Surprised it didn’t happen sooner,” said Asheville resident Jason Collins.

“My thought is, why didn’t they simply sandblast the name, ‘Vance,’ and just dedicate it to something else? It would have been a far cheaper solution,” said Gary Byrne, of Asheville.

