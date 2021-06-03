BCSO looking for missing senior

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a senior citizen who has gone missing.
Thomas Larry Kalish, 77, is 5’8″ and about 180 lbs. He has gray hair.
Kalish was last seen leaving a residence on Davenport Dr. in Calabash around 10:15 a.m. this morning.
The Sheriff’s Office says Kalish was headed to ACE Hardware on Beach Dr. to pick up some things.
He was driving a tan 2009 Dodge Caliber with NC YVM5925 registration.
Kalish was wearing a navy blue tank top with black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Mabe at 910-269-5349 or call 911.
UPDATE (8:38 p.m.): Kulish has been located and safe.