Big inning leads Wilmington Sharks past Morehead City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Sharks scored six runs in the 2nd inning on Thursday night, as they took it to the Morehead City Marlins, 8-0. The victory is the Sharks first of the season.

John Behrends got the scoring started for Wilmington with a no-doubt two run home run to kick off the inning. The Sharks were able to tack on four more runs in the frame to go up 6-0.

Andy Bean was impressive on the mound for Wilmington. The southpaw had a scoreless start in route to win.

The Sharks will be back in action tomorrow night taking on the Florence RedWolves at Sparrow stadium.