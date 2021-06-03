Coach K speaks out on retirement decision

DURHAM, NC (WWAY) — Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke out publicly for the first time Thursday on his decision to retire after the 2021-2022 season.

The 74-year-old legendary coach says the decision is not about COVID-19 or changes to the sport, it’s about spending more time with his family.

Krzyzewski, often referred to simply as Coach K, used Thursday’s news conference as an opportunity to reflect on his career, saying how lucky he feels.

Over the past 40 years, he led Duke to 12 Final Four appearances and five national titles.

The upcoming 2021-2022 season will be his last, before associate head coach Jon Scheyer takes over.

“You might ask why are you doing this right now? Look, this is not about health,” Krzyzewski said during the news conference. “The reason we’re doing this is because Mickie and I have decided the journey’s going to be over in a year.”

When speaking of his upcoming final season, Krzyzewski said “As a competitor I know that it’s my last time to beat your butt.”