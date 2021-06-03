Duplin County man details impact of tornado

TEACHEY, N.C. (WCTI) — Duplin County residents encountered a tornado Wednesday evening which brought swirling wind and pouring rain for roughly five minutes.

One man, Julio Fernandez, said his grandfather’s farm was impacted by the storm.

“I rode by at around 5, 5:10 — and it was still just raining hard and then about 20 minutes later after that then I get a call from my grandma saying that all this happened and I couldn’t believe it,” Fernandez said.

“That trailer back there. He just bought it a few months ago. And it got destroyed. I’m thankful and shocked that no one was hurt.”

Tom Lonka of the National Weather Service said the tornado touched down one other time in addition to the one Fernandez described.

