Echo Farms pool to open Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Echo Farms Pool will open on Saturday, June 5, a week later than anticipated.
The original plan was for the pool to be open Memorial Day weekend; a problem with the filter system delayed the opening.
New Hanover County Parks & Gardens announced in a Facebook post that the pool will be open to the public for family and lap swimming from 1-5 p.m.
On Monday, June 7th, the summer schedule of hours and activities begin.
The YMCA of southeastern North Carolina will manage the county pool and provide several programs including swim lessons, Swim For Life, and aqua aerobics.
Click here for details about fees and age policy for accompanied and unaccompanied children.