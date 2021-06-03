Large check presented to the Good Shepherd Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center was presented with a big check, to help support its programs.

Nine local owner operators of Jersey Mikes gave the non-profit a check for more than $84,000.

Jersey Mike’s stores participated in the nationwide “Month of Giving” in March, expecting to raise $30,000, but exceeding their goal.

“Over $84,000, which is not just record breaking, it’s incredible in terms of what that can make possible at a place like good shepherd, meals served, adults and children shelter, and maybe most importantly individuals, veterans, seniors, families return to housing in our community,” said Katrina Knight, The Good Shepherd executive director.

The money will go to The Good Shepherd’s programs and services for the hungry and homeless.