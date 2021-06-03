New app for smartphones from Wilmington Fire Department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wilmington Fire Department has launched a mobile app to connect with Wilmington residents and responders, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone
They say the app’s release coincides with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season in June.
“We are very excited about the launch of our mobile app,” said Fire Chief Buddy Martinette. “The world is trending more and more towards a technology-based approach to communications and connecting with community members. This app will allow us to serve our citizens in a myriad of ways.”
The fire department will be able to send push notifications to the public via the app in times of emergency and users will be able to communicate with the department when something that does not warrant a 911 call requires attention.
For example, during a severe weather event when trees and storm debris are blocking roads, users can take and upload a photo, add a description, tag a location and send it to the department for attention.
The fire department will monitor the app’s digital map, which updates in real time, to log the locations of incidents and initiate an emergency response.
This new tool will provide a clearer picture of the area post-storm and help with the clean-up effort.
“The Wilmington Fire Department is a progressive and innovative team of professionals dedicated to using technology to keep our citizens safe and informed,” said Interim Deputy City Manager Alvin Ragland.
Officials say the app is not meant to replace 911 calls in emergency situations.
The app, which can be downloaded for free here, in the App Store, or on Google Play, includes the following features:
- Instant push notifications
- Emergency and weather information
- FAQs access and services request
- Fire safety tips
- Customer service survey