Shining in the Classroom, Jacob Evans named to Academic All-District team

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW senior midfielder Jacob Evans has been named as a First-Team selection on the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 3 Men’s Soccer Team.

Evans, a Business Administration major with a 3.36 grade point average, becomes the first UNCW men’s soccer student-athlete to earn Academic All-District® honors since Colin Bonner and Nathaniel Goodwin in 2015.

A native of Chester. Cheshire, England, Evans started nine games during his second season with the Seahawks. The Third-Team All-Atlantic Region performer scored a goal in UNCW’s 2-0 victory over Campbell and recorded an assist in the Seahawks’ 1-0 shutout of William & Mary on Mar. 27.

Evans, a two-time First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, netted three goals with five assists while starting 20-of-24 games for Coach Aidan Heaney .

Led by Evans, the Seahawks finished the 2021 spring season with a 5-3-2 record and reached the semifinals of the CAA Championship.