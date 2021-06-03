Stellar season earns McShea Ping All-Region honors

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Blake McShea , the Colonial Athletic Association’s Golfer of the Year, added to his senior season accolades by being named to the Ping Division I All-Region East team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

McShea is the fifth Seahawk to earn the honor since 2010. During his senior season he paced the Seahawks with a career-best 70.56 stroke average, which ranked 25th in Division I. His 2020-2021 scoring average was the eighth lowest among Division I seniors. His 2.99 Par 3 Scoring Average was tied for third best among Division I players ranked in the Top 100 in scoring average.

McShea posted three top-five finishes in the COVID-shortened season and closed out his collegiate career with a 10th place finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional in May. His four-under-par 68 in the second round in Noblesville was the second lowest score by a Seahawk in NCAA competition and his two-round total of 138 set a new program record.

McShea’s 72.32 career stroke average ranks second all-time in program history. In addition to his 2018 Seahawk Intercollegiate victory, McShea tallied eight top-5 finishes and concluded his career tied for fifth all-time with 14 top-10 finishes.

McShea wrapped up his collegiate career ranked in the top 100 of the PGA Tour University rankings and Top 500 in the Official World Amateur Golf Ranking. His final individual Golfstat ranking of 77 is the sixth best in UNCW history.

