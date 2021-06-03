The Cape Fear sees a decline in unemployment rate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news on local unemployment rates, with a downward trend now being seen across the Cape Fear.

North Carolina has seen an almost 9% drop in the statewide unemployment rate, the difference seen between April this year and April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to numbers from NCWorks, the unemployment rate in New Hanover, Pender, Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties all falling to under 6%. Columbus and Brunswick counties saw the highest unemployment rate as of last month.

On Thursday, a career fair was held by NCWorks at Port City Community Church in Wilmington.

Verna Jones, NCWorks veterans employment supervisor, said the career fair saw a positive response from job seekers and employers, showing signs of normalcy returning to the job market.

“We certainly understand the pandemic was hard on all of us, and you know this new normal is going to take a lot to get used to, but we want them that NCWorks is here,” said Verna Jones.

An employer that was in attendance at the career fair, said they are thankful to have seen a recent increase in job seekers.

“It’s been nice as the event has gone on to see the attendance and participation increase. Especially as the weather gets better, as recruiters come up with all different types of challenges that we face, weather was one of them today, but we feel fortunate that it was a steady flow of participation, and that we were able to meet interested job candidates and applicants,” said Katie Schoepf, HR Representative with The Davis Community.

More than 30 employers were present at today’s career fair.