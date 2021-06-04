Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity building two homes in seven days

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Habitat for Humanity is known for its home builds.

But its most recent project is attempting to take their impressive work to another level, building homes for two deserving recipients in just one week.

Habitat executive director Lauren McKenzie says that’s quite the feat.

“Our typical build schedule is about 16 weeks, plus you have the closing process,” McKenzie said. “So it can take up to five months from start to finish for a family to get into their home. So seven days is a lot quicker process for us.”

Stevens Fine Homes and Logan Homes are coming together to tackle this tall task.

Ryder Balcome with Logan Homes says the hard work will be well worth it in the end.

“A house is just a house until you put somebody in it,” Balcome said. “Then it’s their home. It’s where they make memories, where they feel safe. That’s what we do for our customers and folks like Annie deserve the same.”

Annie Johnson is one of the people receiving a brand new house, saying it’s about more than just a home for her. Johnson is also using the gift to improve her mother’s life.

“I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “When my mother comes home to see that she’s out of the nursing home, and she’s coming home with me. That will be one big, happy day for me.”

Fellow home recipient Terri Johnson also feels happy to be getting a new house so quickly.

“To just think that in one week, I’m gonna have a house,” Johnson said. “That’s just mind blowing, mind blowing.”

Johnson says she is looking forward to making the house her own, planting flowers in the yard and inviting over a few friends to celebrate.

“Big old slumber party probably the first night,” Johnson added. “Everybody come over and have a sleep. I’m just excited.”