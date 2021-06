WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Former Ashley High School football standout Alex Smith is shining at the next level as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he’s giving back to his community with a camp for the next generation of players.

Highsmith will be holding the 1st annual Alex Highsmith Youth Football camp at Ashley High School.

- Advertisement -

The camp will be held on July 10th and is $20 for athletes to attend. All the proceeds raised from the camp will to the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation.