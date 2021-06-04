‘It’s illegal to accept a duel’: South Carolina laws still on the books

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You’re a law abiding citizen… as far as you know. But did you know about these wacky South Carolina laws that are still in place?

Those are fighting words

- Advertisement -

In Myrtle Beach it is illegal to use “fighting words” to try to get someone to fight you.

The law says you can’t direct “toward another person any lewd, obscene or profane or libelous expletive or epithets or ‘fighting’ words, which as a matter of common knowledge, when addressed to the ordinary citizen are inherently likely to provoke violent reactions.”

So, if you are thinking about cussing someone out, you might want to think of some other way to express yourself. It’s considered a misdemeanor and you can be taken to jail or issued a citation.

You promised to marry me

In South Carolina it is illegal to seduce someone by promising to marry them. It is treated as a class C misdemeanor and is punishable with up to a year in prison.

The law is listed as 16-15-50 Seduction under promise of marriage, and says, “A male over the age of sixteen years who by means of deception and promise of marriage seduces an unmarried woman in this State is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined at the discretion of the court or imprisoned not more than one year.”

Read more here.