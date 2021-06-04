NC Court of Appeals halts demolition of Vance Monument

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ordered the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to stop demolition of Vance Monument.

The order filed Friday said Asheville and Buncombe County must desist “any further action to deconstruct, demolish or remove the Zebulon Baird Vance Monument” pending the outcome of an appeal.

- Advertisement -

The order said Asheville and Buncombe County must retain all parts of the monument already taken down.

In April, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops Inc., which alleged the city was in breach of contract after a 2015 signed agreement between Asheville and the 26th N.C. to restore the monument for which the group raised $138,447.

Read more here.