NC Highway Patrol investigating after man was struck, killed in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NC Highway Patrol said there was a deadly hit and run this morning in Columbus County on Highway 701.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Green said the call came in around 7:12 a.m. near the Holiday Motel in Whiteville.

NC Highway Patrol said Jean Emmaniste Samedy, 50, was struck and killed.

The suspect’s vehicle has been located, and investigators have filed a search warrant to search the vehicle.

No charges have been filed at this time. Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing.